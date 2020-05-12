Narcisa "Narci" Eguino-Kruse
Narcisa "Narci" Eguino-Kruse

Waukesha - (Nee Eguino). Passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved wife of Werner Kruse. Loving mother of Joachim "J.P." Kruse. Dearest sister of Dorcas (Pablo) Seisdedos and Noemi Eguino. Narci was preceded in death by her parents Joaquin and Marina Eguino and sister Damaris Tanner. She is further survived by nephews, other loved relatives, and many friends.

Private family burial will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
