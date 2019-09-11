|
Joined her beloved husband Chester, at their new address, on September 5, 2019 at the age of 96. Both Natalie and Chester entered heaven on September 5th, 18 years apart. Loving mother of Ken (Ellen) Blonski, Margaret (Jeffery) Redfern, Diane (Kurt) Streit, and Gary (Donna) Blonski. Dear grandmother of Stephen (Rachel) Blonski, Cara (Brad) Adams, Michael (fiancé Kishori) Weiss, and Dr. Allison Blonski. Great grandmother of Brody, Conner, Rylan, and Brayden. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A special thank you to Natalie's angels here on earth, Annette Sabo, Carol Borzick, and the caring staff at Aurora at Home Hospice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 13th at 11:00 A.M. at IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH 1023 E. Russell Ave. In State At CHURCH 9:00 to 10:45 A.M. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aurora at Home Hospice at www.aurorahealthcare.org/services/aurora-at-home or Natalie's church of more than 60 years, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019