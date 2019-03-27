|
LaBarbera, Natalie age 87, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt & friend died peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Three Pillars Nursing Home in Dousman, WI. Natalie was preceded in death by her husband Peter, parents John & Nina (Snodie) Nares, sisters Anita (& Bill) Heuer, Rita (& Ken) Stegall. She is survived by her sisters Pat (Glenn) Kuhn & Johneen (Don) Grassel, son Robert (Karen) and grandson Kevin, daughter Patricia, and grandson Zachary as well as scores of nieces & nephews. She loved all of them. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W North Ave, Brookfield, WI 53005) from 3:00pm until 6:40pm, followed by words of remembrance.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019