Services
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
262-782-5330
Resources
More Obituaries for Natalie LaBarbera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalie LaBarbera

Notice Condolences Flowers

Natalie LaBarbera Notice
LaBarbera, Natalie age 87, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt & friend died peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Three Pillars Nursing Home in Dousman, WI. Natalie was preceded in death by her husband Peter, parents John & Nina (Snodie) Nares, sisters Anita (& Bill) Heuer, Rita (& Ken) Stegall. She is survived by her sisters Pat (Glenn) Kuhn & Johneen (Don) Grassel, son Robert (Karen) and grandson Kevin, daughter Patricia, and grandson Zachary as well as scores of nieces & nephews. She loved all of them. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W North Ave, Brookfield, WI 53005) from 3:00pm until 6:40pm, followed by words of remembrance.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now