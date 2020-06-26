Natalie Lee Muchin
Bayside - (nee Schnoll) passed away on Friday morning, June 26, 2020 at the age of 79, after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Even in her last days, as she was her entire life, Natalie was surrounded by the love of her family.
Born on December 7, 1940, in Milwaukee, Natalie attended Shorewood High School. As a young sophomore teen in Spanish Class, she met her high school sweetheart and devoted husband of 57 years, Danny Muchin.
Natalie was an exceptional wife, mother, Nana and homemaker. She was a devoted caregiver to family members in need. Natalie participated in family business affairs, and was a constant supporter of her husband's activities, going so far as to ride along with him on his Harley. Natalie was a world class knitter, needle-pointer, baker and wonderful nurturer. Her attention to detail and thoughtfulness was incredible. Before her illness, she and Danny enjoyed travel around the world; her happy place, however, would always be her home in Bayside.
Survivors include her devoted husband, Danny; her doting children and granddaughters: Sandy and George Kofman and their daughters Michelle and Lindsey; Jill and Jon Zimmerman and their daughters Ali and Bari. Natalie is also survived by her sister-in-laws and brother-in-law, Carol Muchin and Nadine and David Prosperi, with whom she shared many happy times. Aunt Natalie always remembered the birthdays of the various generations of nieces and nephews in the family.
Natalie was preceded in death by her parents Sam Schnoll and Helen Schnoll Pinsker, her step-father Paul Pinsker, brother Melvin Schnoll, in-laws Libby and Alvin Muchin and, most recently, her brother-in-law, Jerome Muchin.
We are grateful that Natalie was able to spend her illness at home due to the outstanding attention given to her by her caregivers.
A small private service is being held on Sunday, June 28th at 1pm at Mound Zion Cemetery, 14510 W. North Avenue in Brookfield. Family and friends are welcome to join at the cemetery, but will be required to remain in or next to their cars. To Zoom the service, click on
https://umn.zoom.us/j/3810818610?pwd=czNtRTJncXBkOEZKNGNXS1BjQ3BSUT09
Donations in Natalie's memory may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, www.wisconsin.wish.org, to grant wishes to Disney, a favorite place of hers, or to the charity of your choice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.