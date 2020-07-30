Natalie R. Stuckens
Age 78, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her residence at Heritage at Deer Creek in New Berlin, WI.
She is lovingly survived by her two daughters, Jennifer Powers of Dallas, TX, and Valerie (Dave) Mallmann of New Berlin, WI, and her two granddaughters, Kendall and Bailey Powers.
Natalie was born on February 13, 1942, in Chicago, IL, to Peter C. Anderson, Jr. and Lucile (Stenberg) Anderson. She spent much of her childhood in Cedar Rapids, IA, then moved to Long Lake, IL, where she met and married Leo L. Stuckens on September 5, 1964. They later settled in Waukesha, WI, where they built a home and raised their family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Karen Duffessy, and brother Peter C. Anderson III.
Natalie loved her Green Bay Packers, working in her rock garden, going out with "the girls", drinking wine, solving crossword and Sudoku puzzles, and supporting her daughters in everything they did. She will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org/donate
). A celebration of Natalie's life will be scheduled at a later date.