Nathalie L. Dahlke

Dahlke, Nathalie L. (Nee Galke) April 4, 2019, age 98. Beloved wife of the late Elton R. Dahlke. Dear mother of Robert and Kenneth Dahlke. Grandmother of Adam (Kelsi), Brian, Courtney and Ashley. Great-grandmother of Penni. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation, Thursday, April 25th at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. from 12:00 pm (Noon) until time of service at 1:30 pm. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
