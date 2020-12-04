Nathan B. KrausWaukesha - Age 22, died unexpectedly on Tue., Dec. 1, 2020. He was born in Waukesha, on July 6, 1998, to Steven Kraus and Nancy (nee Moen) Kraus. Survived by his mother Nancy Kraus, father Steven (Beth) Kraus, and his brother Ian Kraus. Further survived by his grandfather Del Kraus, several uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Visitation on Fri., Dec. 11, 2020 from 3-5PM at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home. Funeral service 5PM. Burial on Sat., Dec. 12, 2020 at 1PM at Adams Lutheran Church Cemetery in Argyle, WI. Per the Wisconsin mask mandate face masks/coverings are required and the funeral home will be following strict social distancing protocols.