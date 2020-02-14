Services
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Nathan J. Garski

Nathan J. Garski

Milwaukee - Passed away unexpectedly on February 11, 2020 at the age 37. Loving son of Lonnie Garski and the late Georgeann Ciseski. Special brother of Kelly Garski and Joshua Ciseski. Proud uncle of George Garski. Dear nephew of Karen (Chuck) Zdroik, Russell (Anita) Garski, John, Don and Bob Ciseski. Dearest friend to many including the Street Angels, the Zamudio family and many others in the City of Milwaukee. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 22nd at TIME at ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CHURCH 1927 Vel R. Phillips Avenue. A reception to follow.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, 2020
