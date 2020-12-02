I will really miss you Nate. You will always be my big brother! So sad to see you go at such a young age. May you be missed and never forgotten. Watch over your daughter!!! She needs u and her mom more than ever to watch over her shoulders. May you be at peace knowing that your in a better place and no longer in pain. Love you lots!!
Michelle
Family
