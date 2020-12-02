1/
Nathan Kirkwood
Nathan Kirkwood

Nathan Kirkwood

Found peace on November 27, 2020 at the age of 41. See funeral home website for service details and obituary.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 2, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
December 1, 2020
I will really miss you Nate. You will always be my big brother! So sad to see you go at such a young age. May you be missed and never forgotten. Watch over your daughter!!! She needs u and her mom more than ever to watch over her shoulders. May you be at peace knowing that your in a better place and no longer in pain. Love you lots!!
Michelle
Family
