Nathan W. BlankPewaukee - Went Home on October 14, 2020 at the age of 56. Beloved husband of Jane (nee Rohde). Cherished son of David and Janet Blank. Brother of Keri (Michael) Kraus. Uncle of Emily Kraus, William Kraus and Ryan Thompson. Brother-in-law of Ann (Al) Piel. He is also survived by his dog Biz, great nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A private service will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. For more information in regards to viewing it, please contact the church at 262-251-2740.To celebrate Nate's birthday, there will be a lantern release at 6pm on October 30, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, W156 N8131 Pilgrim Rd. in Menomonee Falls in the SOUTH parking lot.