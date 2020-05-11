Natholene L. "Nattie" Lipski(nee Rose) Of Menomonee Falls and Three Lakes. The long goodbye of Alzheimer's came to an end for Nattie at almost 95 years young. Born on August 23, 1925 and born to life and made new on May 11, 2020, having survived cancer twice as well as recovering from Covid-19 in March of 2020. She is preceded to heaven by her husband Frank J and leaves behind a family that she lived for; her daughter Gayle (Mark) Klunder, her granddaughter Lindsay (BJ) Dereszynski and her two great grandchildren Emma and Luca as well as many relatives and friends. We wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Dirk Steinert, the care givers from the Spire at Village Point Commons and Horizon Hospice for their never-ending care, support and compassion. There will be a gathering of her immediate family giving thanks for her life here on earth and thanksgiving for her new life with the Lord. The family asks that you please offer a prayer, extend kindness to an animal or if desired please leave a memorial in her name to the Music Department of Grace Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls where she was a 56 year member and having sang in the choir until it disbanded. Nattie enjoyed 65 years as a seasonal resident of Three Lakes, sang with the Florentine Opera and retired as a secretary from a legal firm. You are now our brightest new diamond as the sun shines down on the waters of Moccasin Lake; see you there!