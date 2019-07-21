|
Cox, Naydene J. (Nee Kavel) Age 87. Entered Eternal Life on July 16, 2019. Loving wife of the late Raymond. Survived by her beloved daughters Linda (James) Larkey, Darlene (Murl) Schmitz, Patricia (George) Marks, Sandra Shabi and Tammy (Craig) Schoenecker. Cherished grandmother of Susan, Doug, Kerry, Dan, Wendy, Holly, Megan, Krissie, Nadia, Kimberly, Gina and Andrew. Further survived by 19 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the FUNERAL HOME in Sussex on Monday, July 22 from 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 7PM. Burial will take place on Tues., July 23 at 12:30PM at Lisbon Merton Union Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Naydene's name to Faith Lutheran Church in Sussex are greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019