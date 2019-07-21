Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Lisbon Merton Union Cemetery
Naydene J. Cox


1931 - 2019
Naydene J. Cox Notice
Cox, Naydene J. (Nee Kavel) Age 87. Entered Eternal Life on July 16, 2019. Loving wife of the late Raymond. Survived by her beloved daughters Linda (James) Larkey, Darlene (Murl) Schmitz, Patricia (George) Marks, Sandra Shabi and Tammy (Craig) Schoenecker. Cherished grandmother of Susan, Doug, Kerry, Dan, Wendy, Holly, Megan, Krissie, Nadia, Kimberly, Gina and Andrew. Further survived by 19 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the FUNERAL HOME in Sussex on Monday, July 22 from 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 7PM. Burial will take place on Tues., July 23 at 12:30PM at Lisbon Merton Union Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Naydene's name to Faith Lutheran Church in Sussex are greatly appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
