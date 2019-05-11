|
Madisen, Neal Erik Neal Erik Madisen, of Bayside, WI and Phoenix, AZ. Neal was born 10/2/26 and died 5/4/19. Raised in Oshkosh, WI, Neal graduated from Wauwatosa High School in 1945 and immediately joined the Navy for a three-year tour. After earning a law degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1952, Neal joined the Milwaukee Law firm of Lines, Spooner & Quarles (now Quarles & Brady), where he became a full partner, and from which he retired in 1991. Upon his retirement, Neal assumed an active role in the ownership and management of Thiensville Lumber Company/Mequon Distribution Yard until its voluntary dissolution. In 1951, Neal married Margaret (Mardi) Carncross of Madison, WI. Neal and Mardi shared an early passion for world adventures, and together, they traveled on all continents with the exception of Antarctica. Visiting more than 50 countries in their 68 years of marriage, Neal and Mardi enjoyed primitive camping and hosteling, means of travel that allowed them to become immersed in the local residents and their cultures. Throughout his life, Neal was an avid reader, being particularly drawn to history, economics and politics. Although he traveled less frequently in later years, Neal looked forward to and enjoyed yearly Christmas vacations in the Caribbean and Mexico with Mardi, son David, daughter Linda and son-in law Bob Merrill. While living in Wisconsin, Neal was a supporter of numerous organizations, including Habitat for Humanity and American Players Theatre, based in Spring Green, WI, where he, Mardi and friends spent many pleasurable weekends attending APT performances. In July, 2017, Neal and Mardi sold their much-loved home they had built 62 years earlier, which overlooked Bayside's beautiful Fairy Chasm Ravine, and they began a new adventure, joining the Retirement Community of Sagewood, located in the Northern Phoenix desert. Neal will be greatly missed by Mardi, son David, daughter Linda (Bob Merrill) and his much loved nieces and nephews. Private Interment will take place in the Carncross section of Garden Bluff Cemetery, Lodi, WI. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity and would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 11 to May 12, 2019