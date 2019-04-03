|
Zabransky, Neal J. 56, of Brown Deer, passed away Sunday, March 24,2019. He is survived by his parents, Ronald and Suzanne Zabransky of Cedarburg, his brother, Mark (Sue) of Glendale and sister Gwenn Farber of Fox Lake. He is also survived by three nephews, a grand-nephew, and two grand-nieces. He was born in Columbus, OH in 1963. Neal graduated from Homestead High School in 1981 and was active in the Boy Scouts and Sea Scouts attaining the rank of Eagle. He attended University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and graduated with a BS from the University of Dubuque, IA, in 1985 where he majored in aviation management. He subsequently became certified as a helicopter pilot and instructor and worked in Oklahoma, Hawaii, and Michigan. Neal was an extremely thoughtful person, liked keeping in touch with family and friends with calls and cards, and was noted for a wonderful sense of humor. He was an avid collector of Grateful Dead music and had an extensive collection. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:30PM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg. The family will receive visitors from 3:30PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Scouts BSA. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE 1167 WASHINGTON AVE CEDARBURG, WI eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019