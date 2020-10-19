1/1
Ned LaPresti
Ned LaPresti

Entered God's Loving Arms on Sunday, October 18, 2020, age 90. Beloved husband of Betty for 65 years. Devoted dad of Linda (Bob) LaPresti-Jokisch and Laura (Dan) Boeck. Sweet grandpa of Emily (Dave) Robinson, Joe (Gloria) Boeck, Jake (Tiffany) Jokisch, Sara (Craig) Stuettgen and great grandpa of Stevie Grace Robinson and Scarlet Lynn Boeck. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
