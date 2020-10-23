Neil A. Rubnitz
Milwaukee - Survived by his loving wife Dena (nee Kravitz), daughter Noa, son Jonah, niece Aubrey (Paul) Ebbighausen, nephew Peter (Chelsea) Primason, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dr. Scott (Tamar) Rubinstein, nieces Rachel and Naomi, nephew Jack, and father-in-law Rabbi Leonard Kravitz. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Neil was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Harriet Rubnitz, sister Diane Rubnitz Primason and mother-in-law Hanna Kravitz.
Graveside Funeral Service 1:00 PM, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery 2615 W. Cleveland Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53215. Masks and social distancing will be expected and appreciated