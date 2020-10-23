1/1
Neil A. Rubnitz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neil A. Rubnitz

Milwaukee - Survived by his loving wife Dena (nee Kravitz), daughter Noa, son Jonah, niece Aubrey (Paul) Ebbighausen, nephew Peter (Chelsea) Primason, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dr. Scott (Tamar) Rubinstein, nieces Rachel and Naomi, nephew Jack, and father-in-law Rabbi Leonard Kravitz. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Neil was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Harriet Rubnitz, sister Diane Rubnitz Primason and mother-in-law Hanna Kravitz.

Graveside Funeral Service 1:00 PM, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery 2615 W. Cleveland Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53215. Masks and social distancing will be expected and appreciated








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Suminski Family Life Story Funeral Homes
1901 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
(414) 744-5156
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Suminski Family Life Story Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved