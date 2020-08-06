Neil Besougloff



Age 61, passed away in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on July 26 of Covid-19.



Neil was the Editor of Model Railroader Magazine until his retirement three years ago. He is survived by his wife Susy, his parents Paul and Roslyn Besougloff. Beloved brother of Jeff (Sarah) and Laurie Hankins. Father of Austin and Hunter Besougloff, Holly Tidwell, Ricky, Michael and Sammy Quinones.



To ensure that more people do not become infected with this deadly virus, no service will be held.



Donations in Neil's name can be made to Monzon Brewing Company, his favorite brewery in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Monzon is assisting the community with meal programs and food donations during these very tough times. Donations can be made directly to their Paypal account at:



monzonbrewingco@gmail.com with a note "Donations for Neil"









