1/1
Neil Besougloff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neil Besougloff

Age 61, passed away in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on July 26 of Covid-19.

Neil was the Editor of Model Railroader Magazine until his retirement three years ago. He is survived by his wife Susy, his parents Paul and Roslyn Besougloff. Beloved brother of Jeff (Sarah) and Laurie Hankins. Father of Austin and Hunter Besougloff, Holly Tidwell, Ricky, Michael and Sammy Quinones.

To ensure that more people do not become infected with this deadly virus, no service will be held.

Donations in Neil's name can be made to Monzon Brewing Company, his favorite brewery in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Monzon is assisting the community with meal programs and food donations during these very tough times. Donations can be made directly to their Paypal account at:

monzonbrewingco@gmail.com with a note "Donations for Neil"




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved