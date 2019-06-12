|
|
Murray, Neil C. Found eternal peace on June 5, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Audrey Batt Kramer Murray for 44 years. Loving father of Linda (Rod) Wiemeri, Kathleen (Carl) Petersen, Kelly Kramer and Neil (Jan) Murray Jr. Proud grandpa of Brian, Renee, Jamie, David and Robert. Great grandpa of Britney, Carter, Conner and Myah. Brother of Edward, Janice Foster and Michael (Chris). Brother-in-law of Janet Van Till and Harold Batt. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Neil was a retired sales manager for AAA, an avid Packer fan, loved golfing, fishing and horse racing. Memorial Gathering on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the MAX A SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL, GREENFIELD from 10am until the Memorial Service at 12 Noon. Private inurnment at Forest Home Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019