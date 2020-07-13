1/
Neil G. "Bear" Rosenow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neil G. Rosenow "Bear"

Germantown - Was reunited with his beloved wife, Margretta (Nee Lykins), Friday, July 10, 2020 at the age of 71. Loving father of Ryan (Laurie) and Sarah (Matthew) Torbenson. Proud Papa of Bri, Brayden, Hannah and Ava. Dear brother of Marvin (Elana) and the late Robert (Patricia). Preceeded in death by his parents Edward and Loraine. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Memorials appreciated to Juvenile Diabetes (JDRF) or American Cancer Society.

Vistiation at the Funeral Home Thursday July 16th 4-6:45 PM. Funeral Service 7 PM.Private Interment Pine Lawn Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved