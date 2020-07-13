Neil G. Rosenow "Bear"
Germantown - Was reunited with his beloved wife, Margretta (Nee Lykins), Friday, July 10, 2020 at the age of 71. Loving father of Ryan (Laurie) and Sarah (Matthew) Torbenson. Proud Papa of Bri, Brayden, Hannah and Ava. Dear brother of Marvin (Elana) and the late Robert (Patricia). Preceeded in death by his parents Edward and Loraine. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Memorials appreciated to Juvenile Diabetes (JDRF) or American Cancer Society
.
Vistiation at the Funeral Home Thursday July 16th 4-6:45 PM. Funeral Service 7 PM.Private Interment Pine Lawn Cemetery.