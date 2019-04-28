Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil Gamble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil K. Gamble

Notice Condolences Flowers

Neil K. Gamble Notice
Gamble, Neil K. A very sweet, easy going and wonderful man joined the love of his life, Elaine, on April 23, 2019. Survived by his daughter Darlene (Lynn) Niklasch. Dear brother to Richard and the late Roger. Further survived by grandchildren Dawn (Kevin) Wiorek-Thomm, Chera (Tony) Luedke; great grandchildren Evan (Audrey), Elijah, Emily, Breannah, Anthony Jr., great great grandchild Josie, nieces and nephews. Neil was an avid bowler, fisherman, swimmer and sketch artist. Neil had a great sense of humor; at times a bit eccentric. He worked 30 years at American Motors and was well liked by those who knew him. He proudly served in the Army for 3 years during WWII. Visitation Monday, April 29 at The Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home from 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now