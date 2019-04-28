|
|
Gamble, Neil K. A very sweet, easy going and wonderful man joined the love of his life, Elaine, on April 23, 2019. Survived by his daughter Darlene (Lynn) Niklasch. Dear brother to Richard and the late Roger. Further survived by grandchildren Dawn (Kevin) Wiorek-Thomm, Chera (Tony) Luedke; great grandchildren Evan (Audrey), Elijah, Emily, Breannah, Anthony Jr., great great grandchild Josie, nieces and nephews. Neil was an avid bowler, fisherman, swimmer and sketch artist. Neil had a great sense of humor; at times a bit eccentric. He worked 30 years at American Motors and was well liked by those who knew him. He proudly served in the Army for 3 years during WWII. Visitation Monday, April 29 at The Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home from 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019