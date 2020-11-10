1/
Neil K. "Norm" Normandin
Neil "Norm" K. Normandin

Found peace November 5, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Beverly (nee Lewin). Dear father of Keith, Scott, and Dawn. Grandfather of Randy, Steve, Allison, Cullen, Kaylee, and Emily. Further survived by great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Norm was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he retired as a Senior Chief. He was an instructor at ITT Technical College and his passion was his involvement in the Mid-American Racing Series for many years. Visitation will be Saturday, November 14th, at Schaff Funeral Home 10:00 AM until time of sharing of memories 11:00 AM. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
