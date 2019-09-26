|
|
Neil R. Sorenson
Milwaukee - Passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at age 88. Beloved husband of Sondra (nee Holmgren) Sorenson. Loving Dad of Jeff (Lori) Sorenson and Jill M. Sorenson. Proud Grandpa of Jennifer Sorenson and Bradley (Becky) Sorenson. Devoted Great-Grandpa of Kaydin and the late Kellan. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his sister, Carol (the late Roy) Sherwan and half-brother Charles "Bud" Madden.
Visitation at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME 12401 W. NATIONAL AVE. NEW BERLIN Friday, September 27th from 4 to 6:45 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM. Interment Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 26, 2019