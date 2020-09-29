Neill H. Johnson
Sussex, Wi - age 92, Sept. 25, 2020, beloved husband of Janet (nee Mitchell), survived by children Del (Patty) Johnson, Bruce (Lori Sandine) Johnson, & Doreen "Dolly" (Mark) Rosewitz; 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Neill's Life 11AM Sat., Oct. 3, 2020 at Northbrook Church, 4041 Highway 167 W, Richfield, WI. Military honors will take place after service with a family greeting to follow in the lounge. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
).