1/
Nellie Schmidt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nellie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nellie Schmidt

St. Francis - Passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 71. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years Richard Schmidt. Beloved mother of Elizabeth (Dean) Winters, Carrie (Chris) Schmidt and Rick Schmidt. Proud grandma of Andrea, Allison, Logan, Ryan and Rachel. Caring sister of Linda Stuart. Preceded in death by her parents Ruby and Joe Rogers and her sisters Joyce Fierce and Yvonne Moseley.

Nellie was an amazing woman who went back to college while raising 3 young children. She spent her working career in the medical field. She thoroughly enjoyed early retirement with her husband Richard, and traveled across Europe with her husband, and Bern and Karen. Nellie enjoyed many family cruises to wonderful destinations making fantastic memories.

Private family services will take place at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes Bay View Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved