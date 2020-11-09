Nellie SchmidtSt. Francis - Passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 71. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years Richard Schmidt. Beloved mother of Elizabeth (Dean) Winters, Carrie (Chris) Schmidt and Rick Schmidt. Proud grandma of Andrea, Allison, Logan, Ryan and Rachel. Caring sister of Linda Stuart. Preceded in death by her parents Ruby and Joe Rogers and her sisters Joyce Fierce and Yvonne Moseley.Nellie was an amazing woman who went back to college while raising 3 young children. She spent her working career in the medical field. She thoroughly enjoyed early retirement with her husband Richard, and traveled across Europe with her husband, and Bern and Karen. Nellie enjoyed many family cruises to wonderful destinations making fantastic memories.Private family services will take place at a later date.