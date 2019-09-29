Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
1930 - 2019
Nelson E. Shafer

Brookfield - Born to Eternal Life September 24, 2019, age 89 years. Beloved husband for 63 years to Carolyn (nee Underwood). Loving father of Scott (Linda) Shafer and the late Randy Shafer. Dear grandfather of Dan (Katie), Kelly and Tommy Shafer. Great grandfather of Ada Grace Shafer. Brother-in-law of Sally Shafer. Preceded in death by his brother Elmer G. Shafer. Survived by many more relatives and friends. Nelson's career was as a tax attorney for the IRS and he served as District Council in the Milwaukee office for 35 years.

A celebration of Nelson's life will take place on Friday, October 4, at Harder Funeral Home, 18700 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wis., from 10 a.m. until time service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials to Congregational Home or Allay Home and Hospice.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
