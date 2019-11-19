|
Nelson Leroy Sieber died Monday, November 18, 2019 at home in Antigo, WI. He was born in Milwaukee, WI, March 10, 1922. His parents were Frank and Harriet (Ryan) Sieber.
He was married in 1946 to Marie Gearhard who preceded him in death Nov. 14, 2011. He is survived by his children James (Nancy) Sieber, Marie (Skip) Reichelt, Christine Sieber, Peggy (Dave) Mueller, Cynthia (David) Drakulic, Sandra (Barry) Glasford; grandchildren Harvey (Angela) Reichelt, Marie Horton, Rebecca (Marty) Mrozinski, Rachael (Jason) Mosier, Nicole Reed, Martha and Emily Sieber, David Press, Charles Karasak, Katherine and Claire Drakulic, Nelson, Duncan, and Alexandra Glasford; and great grandchildren Keri and Jayson (Christa) Spurgeon, Mac and Nickolas Reichelt, Andrew, Sarah and Peter Horton, Zachary and Bella Mosier, Dylan Reed, Brooklyn and Stephen Ferree, Ophelia Glasford, and Zinnia Karaskova; and great great grandchildren Andrew, Selah and Levi Spurgeon.
He graduated from St. Ann's Catholic School, attended West Division, Rufus King, and Vocational High Schools in Milwaukee. He also attended Chicago Technical College, and GranAire Flying School where he completed his Instructor, Commercial and Twin Engine ratings.
He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp, was in the First Marine Parachute Regiment in the So.Pacific areas; returned and was assigned to the Fifth Division, 28th Marines, Company I, Third Platoon, Demolition as a flame thrower. He received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star with a citation for bravery under fire in WWII on Iowa Jima.
He worked with the Civilian Conservation Corp, caddied at Tripoli Country Club, worked at Allis Chalmers, ran Sieber's Grill in Shorewood, owned Sieber Construction and was a member of Local #8 Bricklayers union since 1952.
He was a member of the Southeastern Rod and Gun Club, Horicon Marsh Gun Club, Antigo Gun Club, and served as president of the Ozaukee Rod and Gun Club. He was a member of the Survivors U.S.Marine Corps, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion.
He was a parishioner and member of the Holy Name Society at St. Robert Catholic Church in Shorewood, St. John in Atlantic Beach, Fl., St. Hyacinth and St. John in Antigo.
A funeral mass will take place at 11:00 a.m. at St. Robert Catholic Church in Shorewood on Friday, November 22 with Father Ray Guthrie officiating. Visitation will be 9:30-11:00 Friday at the church. There will also be a visitation from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Thursday at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home in Antigo.
His wish was to also recognize and honor the Magnificent Ten. All males in the Sieber Family served their country. In addition, many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews have served in the military.
Dad - Frank J. Sieber, Sr., U. S. Navy
Brother Bob - Robert Sieber, U. S. Army
Brother France - Frank J. Sieber, U. S. Army
Brother Nels - Nelson LeRoy Sieber, U. S. Marine Corp
Brother Jimmy - James Sieber, U. S. Marine Corp
Brother Pat - Patrick Sieber, U. S. Navy
Brother Jack - John Sieber, U. S. Marine Corp
Brother Jiggs - Clarence Sieber, U. S. Army
Son Jimmy - James A. Sieber, U. S. Marine Corp
Son Glenny - Glenn D. Sieber, U. S. Marine Corp
GOD BLESS AMERICA!
