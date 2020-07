Or Copy this URL to Share

Nerl G. Evans, age 83 a resident of Germantown, WI, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020, at the home of his son in Hudson, KY. He is survived by his wife Mary Jo Evans, 5 children, their families and 2 sisters. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.









