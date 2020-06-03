Neva E. MoserMenomonee Falls - (Fohr) (Nee Lindquist) Of Menomonee Falls, June 2,2020, Age 98 years. Preceded in death by her husbands, Joseph Fohr and Richard Moser and her son Michael Fohr. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Rhonda), Jill ( Richard) Kennett, Patrick (Mary) and Thomas (Debbie Verbeten) Fohr. Dear sister of Cleone Springborn and Norris Lindquist, her adopted sister, Marion Etzel and nephew, David (Liz) Rickaby. Further survived by 18 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and her many wonderful friends at St. Mary's Parish.Due to the COVID-19 situation. private family services will be held with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery.The family would like to thank Ellen's Home in Germantown for all the kindness and love they have shown to Neva.