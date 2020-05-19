Nevenka Djukic
Nevenka Djukic

(Nee Arezina) Born to eternal life May 17, 2020 at age 91. Beloved wife of the late Mile. Loving mother of Petar (the late Dusanka) Djukic, Smiljka Djukic, and Dragan (Linda) Djukic. Proud grandmother of Aleksandar Djukic (Krystal Burns), Sofija (Toma) Vranjes, Tatjana Djukic, and Milan Djukic. Great-grandmother of Valentina, Mika, and Demitrija. Further survived by step-grandchildren, kumovi, other relatives and friends. Nevenka was a retiree of U.S. Bank and a longtime member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral. Private services will be held.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
