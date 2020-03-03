Services
Heritage Funeral Home
3801 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 744-7039
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH
1720 E. Norwich Ave.
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH
1720 E. Norwich Ave.
Nicholas A. (Nisiewicz) Machi

Nicholas A. (Nisiewicz) Machi Notice
Nicholas A. Machi (Nisiewicz)

Of West Allis, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 36 years. Beloved son of James (Gail) Nisiewicz and Catherine (Frank Vaia) Machi. Devoted to his wife Sam Anderson. Loving brother of Anthony (Teresa) Machi and Misa (Jeff) Quello. Cherished grandson of Janice Nisiewicz. Dear nephew of Nina Machi, Donna Zelenak and Sue (Karl) Kraai. Also survived by his cousin Christian Machi, two nephews Ryan and Kevin Quello and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his grandfather Ron Nisiewicz, his grandfather Andy Machi, his grandmother Nina Machi and his cousin Haley Rose Zelenak.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, March 7th at ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1720 E. Norwich Ave. from 10-11:30AM with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM. Luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the animal rescue of your choice appreciated.

Nik loved to cook, do classic car restoration with his Dad, animals of any kind and taking hikes with the love of his life, his wife Sam through Grant Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
