Nicholas G. "Nick" HerrigesFranklin - Born to Eternal Life on Friday, October 16, 2020 at age 41. Loving son of Mike and Judy (nee Fiene) Herriges. Dear brother of Dan (Julie) Herriges. Proud uncle of Emma and Evan. Loved by Heather Spoo and her daughters, Jordyn and Laney. Former spouse of Kris. Also loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his Victory of the Lamb family.Memorial Gathering SATURDAY, October 24, 2020 at VICTORY OF THE LAMB LUTHERAN CHURCH, 11120 W. Loomis Rd., Franklin from 9:30-11 AM. Memorial Service 11 AM. Nick will be laid to rest privately at Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nick's memory to Victory of the Lamb Lutheran Church are appreciated.Nick attended Wisconsin Lutheran High School and continued his education at MATC. He worked as a carpenter and was a proud member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.Nick was an Indy Car, Formula 1 and Sports Car enthusiast.Nick had a big heart and always put others before himself.