1/1
Nicholas G. "Nick" Herriges
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas G. "Nick" Herriges

Franklin - Born to Eternal Life on Friday, October 16, 2020 at age 41. Loving son of Mike and Judy (nee Fiene) Herriges. Dear brother of Dan (Julie) Herriges. Proud uncle of Emma and Evan. Loved by Heather Spoo and her daughters, Jordyn and Laney. Former spouse of Kris. Also loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his Victory of the Lamb family.

Memorial Gathering SATURDAY, October 24, 2020 at VICTORY OF THE LAMB LUTHERAN CHURCH, 11120 W. Loomis Rd., Franklin from 9:30-11 AM. Memorial Service 11 AM. Nick will be laid to rest privately at Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nick's memory to Victory of the Lamb Lutheran Church are appreciated.

Nick attended Wisconsin Lutheran High School and continued his education at MATC. He worked as a carpenter and was a proud member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.

Nick was an Indy Car, Formula 1 and Sports Car enthusiast.

Nick had a big heart and always put others before himself.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial Gathering
09:30 - 11:00 AM
VICTORY OF THE LAMB LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
VICTORY OF THE LAMB LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home South Suburban Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved