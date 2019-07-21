|
Baranek, Nicholas J. Age 37 years. July 18, 2019. Beloved son of Rosemarie (Paul Zisky) Baranek and Jedd (Pamela) Anderson. Dear grandson of Walter Baranek. Loving nephew of Mary Ann (Jim) Szollar, Sara (Peter) Smith, Mark (Sandy) Anderson; Sr. Ellen Marie, Timothy, Renee Hacker, and Joseph (Jennifer) Baranek. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 23 at St. Peter Catholic Church 200 E. Washington St. Slinger from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a time of sharing at 6:00 PM. Additional visitation Wed. July 24 also at St. Peter's Church from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019