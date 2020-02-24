|
|
Nicholas J. Kavanaugh "Nico-Poo"
Menomonee Falls - Found peace and freedom from a long time of turmoil and suffering on February 22, 2020, at the age of 31. Beloved son of Heidi (Scott) Kramer and Joseph Kavanaugh. Loving brother of Alex Kavanaugh and step-brother of Brian Kramer and Jacob Kramer. Cherished grandson of Patty (the late Luis) Mendizabal, Audrey Ann (the late Tom) Kavanaugh and step-grandson of Lawrence (Nancy) Kramer. Dear nephew of Michael and Luis James Mendizabal and Mary, Theresa, Maureen (Kelly), Laura (Matt), Tom, Jerry and Jeff Kavanaugh. Also remembered by many cousins, other relatives and friends.
Memorial visitation on Saturday, February 29, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, from 11 AM-12:45 PM, followed by a funeral service at 1 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020