Quartuccio, Nicholas J. LAS VEGAS, NV - Nicholas J. Quartuccio, age 77, passed away July 14, 2019. Born September 21, 1941, in Madison, WI, son of Nicholas and Concetta (Petta) Quartuccio. Survivors include spouse, Barbara; 3 sons, David (Bonnie), Nicholas, Mark; 5 grandchildren, James, Daniel, Julia, Jack, Caden; brother, Frank (Mary); Sisters-in-law, Mary (Don), Karen (Rick); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins. Preceded in death by brother, Joseph. Memorial celebration Saturday, August 10, 2019, 2:00pm-6:00pm at The Practice Station, 4285 S. Sunny Slope Road, New Berlin, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019