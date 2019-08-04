Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Quartuccio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas J. Quartuccio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas J. Quartuccio Notice
Quartuccio, Nicholas J. LAS VEGAS, NV - Nicholas J. Quartuccio, age 77, passed away July 14, 2019. Born September 21, 1941, in Madison, WI, son of Nicholas and Concetta (Petta) Quartuccio. Survivors include spouse, Barbara; 3 sons, David (Bonnie), Nicholas, Mark; 5 grandchildren, James, Daniel, Julia, Jack, Caden; brother, Frank (Mary); Sisters-in-law, Mary (Don), Karen (Rick); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins. Preceded in death by brother, Joseph. Memorial celebration Saturday, August 10, 2019, 2:00pm-6:00pm at The Practice Station, 4285 S. Sunny Slope Road, New Berlin, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline