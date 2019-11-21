Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Nicholas James Rieder


1982 - 2019
Nicholas James Rieder Notice
Nicholas James Rieder

Glendale - Nicholas J. Rieder, 36, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 15, 2019 with Lacey at his side. He was born December 6, 1982 in Fond du Lac, the son of Joseph and Karen Mueller Rieder. Nick was currently employed with Foley & Lardner in Milwaukee. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, a fun loving person with many friends, and enjoyed life to the fullest.

He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Karen Rieder of Fond du Lac; his girlfriend of 12 years, Lacey Muszynski; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

The visitation will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4 - 7 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. Memorial service will be held at 7 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held in Milwaukee at a later date.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
