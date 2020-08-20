Nicholas John Flemma
Nicholas John Flemma, 54, of Milwaukee, beloved son of Mary Ann Fariello Flemma and the late Robert J. Flemma, MD., passed away August 17, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family and friends.
A graduate of Nicolet High School and Rollins College, Nick immediately returned home to Milwaukee and spent his entire career in commercial real estate and real estate development, most recently as a Senior Associate in the Milwaukee office of CBRE.
If there was laughter to be found, Nick could almost always be found at the center of it, spinning a hysterical story with his trademark exaggeration and enthusiasm, always with a broad grin and a sparkle in his eyes.
Nick enjoyed a good cigar, a close horse race, eighteen holes on a golf course with friends, and Packer Sundays.
He was a loyal son, a dedicated father, a great brother, and a truly hilarious friend. He had the uncanny ability to put aside his own worries and faults, to be a good listener and support to others that needed help with theirs.
But above all, he simply loved his two daughters, Anna and Lauren, taking unmistakable pride in their many academic and athletic achievements. He would light up at every opportunity to brag about them. Having them both be Badgers together this year was a source of great happiness for him.
He is survived by many who loved him dearly and laughed with him daily: his children, Anna and Lauren and their mother Carol; his mother, Mary Ann Flemma and his siblings, Robert, Margherita, Saverio, Gerald, and Tom; many nieces and nephews; and some true and lasting friends. Nick was predeceased by and is now reunited in heaven with his father, Robert Flemma, MD.
Nick left us too early but leaves us with memories of his warm heart, broad smile, gentle soul, and hearty laugh.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Nick's memory to the Transplant Center through the Froedtert Hospital Foundation at https://my.froedterthospitalfoundation.org/makeagift
Funeral arrangements have been made for a private ceremony through Feerick Funeral Homes and interment at Forest Home Cemetery. A celebration of Nick's life will follow at a later date.