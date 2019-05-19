Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Nicholas Paul Selaiden

Nicholas Paul Selaiden Notice
Selaiden, Nicholas Paul Passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Age 64. Beloved son of Marilyn (nee Gergen) and the late Nicholas Selaiden. Dear husband of Lori. Loving father of Chloe and proud grandpa of Ava, Bella and Chance. Caring brother of Steven (Kathleen) and their daughter, Stephanie. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Per Nicky's wishes no formal services will be held. Nicky will be missed and loved forever by his family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
