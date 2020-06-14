Nicholas R. "Nick" Barriere
Nicholas R. "Nick" Barriere

June 12, 2020, age 31. Loving father of Ethan. Dear son of Jill Barriere and Carl Barriere. Brother of Joe (Carissa), David and Danielle (Justin). Dearest uncle of Emelia, also other relatives and friends.

Visitation Thursday June 18, from 4 - 7 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin, with Funeral Service at 7 PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
JUN
18
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
