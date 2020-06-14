Nicholas R. "Nick" Barriere
June 12, 2020, age 31. Loving father of Ethan. Dear son of Jill Barriere and Carl Barriere. Brother of Joe (Carissa), David and Danielle (Justin). Dearest uncle of Emelia, also other relatives and friends.
Visitation Thursday June 18, from 4 - 7 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin, with Funeral Service at 7 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2020.