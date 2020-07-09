Nick W. Gohl



Nick W. Gohl went to be with the Lord on Monday July 6, 2020 at the age of 35. Nick is the son of Fred Gohl (Kathy Fox), brother of Trevor (Jenine) Gohl and fiance Emily Richter. He was preceded in death by his mother Brandy Gohl. Nick was dearly loved by many. He touched the life of countless and will be missed by all. He was an artist and a teacher/ mentor to autistic kids. Private service at this time. In memory, give your children a hug and tell them how much you love them. Church and Chapel funeral home. Waukesha/ Pewaukee 414-476-0052.









