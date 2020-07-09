1/
Nick W. Gohl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nick W. Gohl

Nick W. Gohl went to be with the Lord on Monday July 6, 2020 at the age of 35. Nick is the son of Fred Gohl (Kathy Fox), brother of Trevor (Jenine) Gohl and fiance Emily Richter. He was preceded in death by his mother Brandy Gohl. Nick was dearly loved by many. He touched the life of countless and will be missed by all. He was an artist and a teacher/ mentor to autistic kids. Private service at this time. In memory, give your children a hug and tell them how much you love them. Church and Chapel funeral home. Waukesha/ Pewaukee 414-476-0052.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved