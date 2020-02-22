|
|
Nicolaas C. Zoet
Milwaukee - With profound sorrow, we mourn the loss of Nicolaas C. Zoet on February 19, 2020 at age 84. Beloved husband for 50 years of Margaret (nee Pier) Zoet. Loving father of Juliana Zoet. Cherished Opa of Christaan Zoet-Lovell. Dear brother of Vera Van Beekom, brother-in-law of Sonja Zoet, and half brother of Henky (Farida) Zoet. Further survived by other beloved nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Otto and Juliana Eugenie Zoet, stepfather Raymond Fredericksz, brother Willie Zoet, brother-in-law Jon Van Beekom, nephew Steven Van Beekom, father and mother-in-law Joseph and Angela Pier, sister-in-law Bernadette Pier, and brother-in-law Jerome Pier. Visitation Tues. March 3, 2020, from 4pm until the time of Mass at 7pm, all at Three Holy Women Parish-Holy Rosary Church 2011 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee 53202. Committal Wed. March 4, 2020 at 10am at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, 7301 W. Nash St., Milwaukee. Special thank you to his brother and sister-in-law David and Barbara Pier and friend Sue Rodrigues for their unwavering care of Nick, to the staff at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for their compassionate care, and to Drs. Ankur Patel, Yousef Shalev and Atul Bhatia for their years of dedicated care. Donations to the Humane Society, Three Holy Women Parish or Aurora Zilber Family Hospice requested by the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020