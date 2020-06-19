Nicole E. Reynolds
Mukwonago - Born to Eternal Life on June 17, 2020 at the age of 24. Beloved, amazing, and beautiful daughter of Curt & Linda Reynolds. Cherished sister and best friend of Bradley Reynolds. Survived by her grandparents - Jean Wallner and Patricia and Duke Hohlstein. Also survived by several, and we mean several, Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, family, and friends. Nicole also left behind her loyal and faithful service dog Blaine, and our pets Belle and Ruby.
Nicole was a talented musician, an avid reader, an academic whiz, accomplished home chef, and the officially designated "Toughest Fan" of Jukebox the Ghost, per the band's members. She loved animals of all sorts. She made friends everywhere she went and was an inspiration to many. She loved spending time at our home in Naples and visiting with friends at the pool. Nicole especially loved getting to the beach for gorgeous views and enjoying a cocktail while taking in beautiful sunsets. It brought her great peace and joy.
She loved her family and friends very much and touched people's lives everywhere she went. Her positive attitude, sense of humor, and beautiful spirit shone through despite all her complex medical challenges, inspiring everyone she met.
She was a shining light of hope and joy and will be truly missed by everyone.
In memory of Nicole, please consider donations to the pet rescue in Mukwonago - Bichon and Little Buddies Rescue. http://www.bichonrescues.com Before Nicole's health declined, she volunteered and fostered dogs from here, and she would be overjoyed to have donations in her memory.
A private family memorial will be held in the near future.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.