Hirsch, Nicole (nee Kast) Died unexpectedly on March 5, 2019, age 38 years. Beloved wife of David. Cherished mother of Ava and Ari. Beautiful daughter of Debbie Kast and Elton Kast. Dearest daughter-in-law of Margot Hirsch. Loving sister of Jeff and Steve Kast. Adored granddaughter of Ken and Arlene Smith. Fond niece of Suzanne Zidek. Special cousin of Samuel and Samantha. Further survived by other relatives and many dear and loving friends. Nicole believed "that life was like the wind; it comes and it goes" so she lived life to the fullest. Her greatest joy was her children, Ava and Ari; inspiring them to greatness, teaching them that love and compassion are not weaknesses but strengths that make us human and not to be afraid to try or take a risk. The world was a better place with Nicole in it. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation at the Funeral Home Sun. March 10, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 4:00 PM. Private burial Woodlawn Cemetery. Suminski / Weiss LifeStory Funeral Homes 1901 N. Farwell Ave. (414) 276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019