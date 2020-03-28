|
Nikolaus Schimpf
Dousman - Nikolaus Schimpf, age 91, of Dousman passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Angels Grace Hospice. Nick was born on December 6, 1928, to Michael and Maria (Stein) Schimpf in Yugoslavia. He married the love of his life, Helen Russ in Milwaukee on May 30, 1953. Nick immigrated from Austria into the U.S. in 1951 to Cairo, IL. Four months later, he moved to Milwaukee to work at Harnischfeger Co. He also worked in construction as a mason at the Lakefront. In 1958, Nick and his father-in-law started the S&R Egg Farm. The farm has grown into the largest farm in the state with over 5 million egg laying chickens. The farm is currently operated by Nick's children and grandchildren and the many loyal managers and employees.
Nikolaus will be greatly missed by his wife of 66 years, Helen; his children, Al, Ernie (Chris), Frank (Bonnie) and Helga (Scott); his 11 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren; his sister Eva (Frank) Schwarzmann. He was preceded in death by his sister Anna (Rudy) Steinbeuchler; other relatives and many friends.
There will be a private service for the immediate family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020