Emmons, Nina I. (Nee Johnson) Passed away, on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the age of 96. Preceded in death by her husband Paul of 75 years. Beloved mother of Karen (the late Gordon) Petersen. Proud Grandmother of Laura and Paul (Catherine) Petersen. Great grandmother of Brianna and Matthew Petersen. Memorial Gathering, Saturday July 20th at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH 303 Green Bay Ave. Thiensville, WI. from 2:00 PM until the Time of Service at 2:30 PM. Memorials to Grace Lutheran Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019