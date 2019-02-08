|
|
Anvros, Niovi (Nee Patrinos) Born into Eternal Life on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, age 88. Beloved wife of Jerry for 58 years. Further survived by many family members and friends in Greece and in the United States. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, February 10, 2019, 4-8PM. Trisagion at 7PM. Additional visitation will be held at ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 9440 W Congress St, Wauwatosa, on Monday, February 11, 2019, 10-11AM. Funeral Service at 11AM. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Annunication Greek Orthodox Church. She was a caring, sweet lady who cherished her time with her family and friends. Niovi was a devoted Greek Orthodox Christian throughout her life. Rest now, Thea Niovi- We Love You!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 8, 2019