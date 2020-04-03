|
Noel Arthur Showers
December 23, 1935 - April 2, 2020
After living a long, happy, and productive life, Noel Showers left this earth on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020. Noel was a kind soul, a very private man, but also had a strong sense of adventure. He served our country with U.S. Air Force in the mid 1950's and did a tour of duty in Europe. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin, he started a long and successful career as a mechanical engineer designing pollution control systems for industry. One of his hobbies during the late 1960's was racing Corvettes on weekends where he collected numerous trophies. He also enjoyed downhill skiing, had passion for all things nautical, and loved spending time with his family.
He had a long and happy marriage to his wife Nita (nee Olli) who proceeded him in death. Dear father of Rick (Nancy) Showers and Mark Showers. Adored grandfather of Courtney (Blake) Hunt, the late Paul Showers, Amanda (Evan) Lindberg, Emily Showers and Abby Showers. Caring brother of Sylvia Williams. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He passed peacefully at home; his earthly body all used up after living his life to the fullest. He is loved and will be missed. Private services held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020