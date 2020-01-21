|
|
Noemi Prieto
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life January 21, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Preceded in death by her husband Joaquin Prieto. Beloved mother of Ana Olivella, Dr. Noemi A. Prieto and the late Joaquin R. Prieto. Dear grandma of Cira and Mario Olivella and Noemi and Gonzalo Barinaga. Great-grandmother of the late Nicole Chavez, Carlos Burgos and Brianna, Mario and Matthew Olivella. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:30 am at the Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill 1525 Carmel Rd. Hubertus, WI. (Shrine Chapel off the main floor) In lieu of flowers memorials to the Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill or the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020