Resources
More Obituaries for Noemi Prieto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noemi Prieto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Noemi Prieto Notice
Noemi Prieto

Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life January 21, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Preceded in death by her husband Joaquin Prieto. Beloved mother of Ana Olivella, Dr. Noemi A. Prieto and the late Joaquin R. Prieto. Dear grandma of Cira and Mario Olivella and Noemi and Gonzalo Barinaga. Great-grandmother of the late Nicole Chavez, Carlos Burgos and Brianna, Mario and Matthew Olivella. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:30 am at the Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill 1525 Carmel Rd. Hubertus, WI. (Shrine Chapel off the main floor) In lieu of flowers memorials to the Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill or the .

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noemi's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline