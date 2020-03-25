|
Nola (Nelson) Dahl
Dahl, Nola (Nelson) Born in San Diego. California on November 22, 1927.
After 92 years, she has left this world in peace, with her loving family at her side, March 12, 2020, in Venice, Florida.
She is survived by her sister Pamela Warren (John Kardynalczyk) and her children Terri (Gregg Mueller), Debbie (Jim Maroney), Barbara (Jim Engelmeier), and Dan (Kathy Osvat).
She was preceded in death by James A Dahl, her husband of 65 years, son Jimmy Dahl, sister-in-law Mary Dahl (Suplee), Brother-in-law Thomas E Dahl and grandsons Nick Weid and Taj Dahl,
Nola is also survived by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Nola was a Navy wife, best mom and homemaker, third shift nurses aide in St. Mary's children's burn center and in Columbia Hospital ICU. She was an artist, seamstress and an avid reader and knitter. She loved being around all of the families' dogs, cats, fish, birds and turtles.
Nola was raised from age 4 to 11 by the nuns in Our Lady of Peace Convent, in San Diego, California.
She was a loving and giving person, who kept her sense of humor to the end.
She was our Saint Nola, now she is joining her choir of angels.
We love you mom. You are forever in our hearts.
Nola's family extends its deepest gratitude to Brighton Hospice in Milwaukee and Tidewell Hospice, in Florida and for the angelic caregivers.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date, to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020